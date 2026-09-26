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Columbus Puts Miles Wood On Waivers; Ceulemans Clears

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Jason Newland
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Sep 26, 2026 6:14 PM
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Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets have put forward Miles Wood on waivers. 

After being traded to the CBJ from the Colorado Avalanche before last season, he played in 54 games and totaled 14 points. 

Wood is signed to a 6-year, $15,000,000 contract with a $2,500,000 per-season cap hit and is entering year 4. 

Corson Ceulemans has also cleared waivers and will report to Cleveland. There was a brief thought that maybe he'd be picked up. 

Waiving Wood will give someone else a chance to make the opening night lineup. 

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