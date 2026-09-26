Columbus Puts Miles Wood On Waivers; Ceulemans Clears

Elliotte Friedman has reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets have put forward\nMiles Wood on waivers. \n\nAfter being traded to the CBJ from the Colorado Avalanche before last season, he\nplayed in 54 games and totaled 14 points. \n\nWood is signed to a 6-year, $15,000,000 contract with a $2,500,000 per-season\ncap hit and is entering year 4. \n\nCorson Ceulemans has also cleared waivers and will report to Cleveland. There\nwas a brief thought that maybe he'd be picked up. \n\nWaiving Wood will give someone else a chance to make the opening night lineup.