Columbus Thumped Again By Florida At Nationwide, Give Blue Jackets Second Straight Loss

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are now 7-9-0 this season.
Ivan Provorov(2) scored the lone goal for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Panthers on Tuesday night.
This wasn't a terrible game by any means for the Jackets. They outshot Florida 38-28 and outchanced the Cats 30-23. The Blue Jackets' expected goals were actually slightly higher than Florida's as well, 3.46 to 3.25. With 73 shot attempts, the Blue Jackets were clearly shooting the puck; the issue is that they weren't taking the ones they should've, again passing up good shots for a pretty pass.
On Ivan Provorov's goal, he simply slung the puck towards the net and it went in. They need more of that.
Provorov said after the game, "Just need more traffic in front of the net. Just look at our goal. We went low to high, D-to-D, shot, made them collapse, low to high, and then some movement at the top, you know, and then some traffic, chaos, just need more greasy goals."
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Rick Bowness said about his team with the puck,
"There is a couple times tonight, we had a great opportunity to shoot the puck, and we passed and went for the next one. Those are the two things that usually happen when you're not scoring. You look for that perfect goal, and it's not going to be there against a team like that.
When you get the opportunity, you got to bury them, and we missed the net. But we had enough scoring opportunities to tell we are in that game for 55 minutes. We had enough opportunities to get that second goal; it just didn't go in for us."
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus had its home win streak snapped tonight after collecting three-straight victories from Oct. 24-Nov. 5.
- The winning team in the all-time series between the Blue Jackets and Panthers have scored four goals or more in 19 of the past 23 contests in the series.
- The winning team has also won by multiple goals in 16 of the last 21 meetings, with 13 of those games decided by three-plus goals.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Ivan Provorov scored his 2nd goal and had 6 shots on goal. He scored for the second time in the last four games and now sits two points shy of 100 points in his Blue Jackets career (23-75-98, 251 GP).
- Dmitri Voronkov tallied his 3rd assist of the season and a plus-1.
- Val Nichushkin picked up his 7th assist and had 4 shots. He has now tallied 2-6-9 in 15 career games against Florida, with all points coming in his last six matchups against the club.
- Zach Werenski had 6 shots.
- Adam Fantilli has 3 shots and 4 hits.
- Kent Johnson had his seven-game point streak snapped tonight. It was the second-longest in his NHL career, just shy of an eight-game stretch from Jan. 20-Feb. 4, 2025 (4-5-9).
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK failed to kill the lone Florida power play.
- Columbus won 61.4% of the faceoffs - 35/57
- The Blue Jackets had 27 hits and 8 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7 PM.
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