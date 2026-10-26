Despite Zach Werenski Not Scoring, There's Absolutely Nothing To Worry About Yet

Werenski is also on pace for 205 blocked shots, which would beat his career high by more than 70 shots. He's on pace for 121 D-Zone takeaways, which would smash his personal best of 75 set last season. He's on pace for 597 shot attempts and 261 shots, which would rank second in his career. He's also been on the ice for 56.5% of the CBJ's goals this season.