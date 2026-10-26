Despite Zach Werenski Not Scoring, There's Absolutely Nothing To Worry About Yet

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 12:30 PM
Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:59 PM
With the Jackets starting 4-5 through the first nine games, fans and media are looking for just about anyone to blame, and that includes Zach Werenski.
Werenski had yet to score a goal through nine games, which has fans criticizing the reigning Norris Trophy winner. But is it warranted?
Comments like "When are we going to get Norris Werenski back?" and "What is wrong with Zach Werenski?" have been seen on X and other social media posts. But again, I ask: Is it warranted?
Let's take a look at how Zach Werenski's first 9 games of this season compare to his last several seasons' first 9 games, shall we?
2026-27 First 9 Games - 0 goals, 6 assists - 28 Shots
A team-best +6, a team-high 28 shots, and a league-high 29:00 of time on ice.
Werenski is also on pace for 205 blocked shots, which would beat his career high by more than 70 shots. He's on pace for 121 D-Zone takeaways, which would smash his personal best of 75 set last season. He's on pace for 597 shot attempts and 261 shots, which would rank second in his career. He's also been on the ice for 56.5% of the CBJ's goals this season.
2025-26 First 9 Games - 2 goals, 4 assists - 34 Shots
2024-25 First 9 Games - 3 goals, 5 assists - 32 Shots
2023-24 First 9 Games - 1 goals, 5 assists - 24 Shots
2022-23 First 9 Games - 2 goals, 2 assists - 30 Shots
2021-22 First 9 Games - 2 goals, 4 assists - 25 Shots
As you can see from the numbers, offensively, he's essentially right on pace with just about every other year in his career except his rookie season.
I will say that his giveaways and defensive zone giveaways are on pace for a career worst, which is concerning. But fans seem to be more concerned with his offensive output at this time.
What do you think? Are you concerned about his points?
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
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