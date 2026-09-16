Did The Cutter Gauthier Deal Put Adam Fantilli's Deal On A Tee For The Blue Jackets?

Late last night, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier signed a 6-year contract that will pay him an average of $13.5 million per season. In theory, Gauthier should've gotten more if we're being honest. But because the Flyers decided to give Leo Carlsson a massive offer sheet to seemingly mess with the Ducks, we have guys like Gauthier and Adam Fantilli waiting until the last second to sign.
Did I mention that Cutter Gauthier, in a round-a-bout way, is the reason Fantilli isn't signed yet?
Did the Gauthier deal set up an Adam Fantilli signing today? It's very possible.
Gauthier "only" taking $13.5 million per year puts Fantilli's camp in a bind. With Bedard scoring more points than both Fantilli and Gauthier last year and "only" taking $15 million per season, my guess is that Fantilli caves.
My prediction for Adam Fantilli: 5 years — $67.5 million — $13.5-14M AAV.
The rumors are, and if I'm being honest, I'm not sure I believe them, that Fantilli and the CBJ are millions apart. There are also rumors that he doesn't want a 7-year deal. With all of the others around him not taking the max-term deal, it's assumed that Fantilli doesn't want that either. Again, until Don Waddell or Fantilli's camp says it publicly, I'm not sure I'd believe anything you hear.
Fantilli meeting in the middle and taking what Gauthier got would be a win for the Blue Jackets, and the Ducks served it up on a platter for the CBJ to take advantage of it. Can Don Waddell talk Fantilli's camp into coming down on AAV so the Jackets can actually put help around him? We'll see.
The goal is for Fantilli not to miss any games at this point, which probably won't happen. But, the threat of missing training camp and preseason looms large.
Can Don Waddell and Adam Fantilli meet in the middle?