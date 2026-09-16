Did The Cutter Gauthier Deal Put Adam Fantilli's Deal On A Tee For The Blue Jackets?

The rumors are, and if I'm being honest, I'm not sure I believe them, that Fantilli and the CBJ are millions apart. There are also rumors that he doesn't want a 7-year deal. With all of the others around him not taking the max-term deal, it's assumed that Fantilli doesn't want that either. Again, until Don Waddell or Fantilli's camp says it publicly, I'm not sure I'd believe anything you hear.