Did The Philadelphia Flyers Just Make Adam Fantilli A Rich Man?

The Philadelphia Flyers may have just set the market for the 2023 draft class that includes Adam Fantilli, Connor Bedard, and Leo Carlsson.
The Flyers announced today that they submitted an offer sheet to the Ducks Leo Carlsson. The offer sheet is valued at $18 million per season. If he's worth that much, how much is Connor Bedard worth? Or better yet, what does this mean for Adam Fantilli?
Leo Carlsson has played 201 NHL Games and has 141 points. The CBJ's Adam Fantilli has played in 213 games and totaled 140 points.
Did the Flyers just inadvertently make Adam Fantilli the richest player to ever play for the Columbus Blue Jackets?
GM Don Waddell has to be shaking in his shoes right now seeing this offer sheet. Would he match an $18 million per season offer sheet given by another team? Would Adam Fantilli reject the offer sheet?
This is a wild story and we will keep you updated.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.