Elliotte Friedman Gives Update On Adam Fantilli Contract Negotiations

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman gave an update on Adam Fantilli on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today.
"As we record this on Thursday night, I'm led to believe that it isn't any closer. Right now it's sensitive, at its most sensitive, because training camp has begun, and he's not there."
“I've just heard that Fantilli's representation they have had a target in mind for some time, and they just haven’t really budged from it. I assume it was a post-Carlsson-era target, and to this point, Columbus is not there."
What does this mean? Does this mean that Fantilli's camp is handballing the CBJ? We can assume that Don Waddell is doing what's best for the team, and giving realistic offers, but Friedman's comments make it sound like Fantilli's agent refuses to budge off of their offers.
Many fans worry this could get ugly, and Don Waddell has assured us it hasn't, but something needs to be done quickly. Someone has to cave.