Elliotte Friedman Gives Update On Adam Fantilli Contract Talks on NHL Network

He says, "I hadn't heard much, except there was a gap. I think there was a before-Carlsson and an after-Carlsson price with Fantilli. And for what Fantilli is after, Carlsson's price would be; I don't think Columbus has gotten there yet."
"Now, I haven't heard that that's on the road to serious trouble. But I just heard that the price changed and Columbus hasn't gotten there yet."
It's been reported by Friedman that Fantilli was looking for a deal in the $13 million to $15 million AAV range, putting him right in line with Bedard territory. But was that before or after the Carlsson offer sheet?
With camp starting on the 17th, they still have some time to get it done. They absolutely do not want this lingering into and through camp, that's for sure.
What do you think? Do you think they can bridge the gap?
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