With the stoning of Pittsburgh Penguins legend Evgeni Malkin last night in the shootout, goalie Elvis Merzļikins' has moved past Steve Mason into second place on the all-time wins list in Columbus Blue Jackets history with 97.

In his career, Elvis is 97-101-35. Ahead of him is future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky, who sits with a very uncatchable 213 wins. Yes, anything is possible, but not this one.

Merzļikins, with his next shutout, can tie Marc Denis with 12 in third place. Mason has 19, and Bobrovsky, again, has an uncatchable 33 shutouts.

Merzļikins, much like Bobrovsky was in Columbus, is very good in shootouts. Last night was his 14th career shootout victory, which is second all-time to, yes you guessed it, Sergei Bobrovsky, who has 23.

Elvis Merzļikins has played really well this season, and both the team and fans, wanted nothing more than for him to have a bounce back year.

What's Next: The Blue Jackets travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Tuesday.

