Elvis Merzļikins Shuts Out The New Jersey Devils To Win 6th Straight

Elvis on the shutout: "I don’t remember when it was last, one last year. Yeah, no, obviously it feels good. Obviously, for the team it feels good and as well self-feeling, especially now going to the Olympics it is gonna be a good feeling for myself and just you know get ready, get ready for the big show where I was dreaming all about. I mean, yeah, it’s definitely easier. We are putting the pressure a lot more on the opponents, and we’re cleaning more in front of the net. Us together, me and Jetty we see more pucks, and I think it makes our life easier, and the guys are you know just the change itself we just made a little like kicking our butt, I would say, you know, a new energy. So it’s just a new thing, new things that we’re doing on the ice is different, you know. So it’s again, it’s new energy, so it gives us an advantage as well in that."