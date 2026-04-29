Ex-Blue Jackets Forward Is Ice-Cold So Far This Postseason

This former Blue Jackets forward has had a slow start to the playoffs.
Back in December, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded Egor Chinakhov to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was no secret that the 25-year-old winger wanted a change of scenery, and the fresh start in Pittsburgh certainly has benefited him.
In 43 regular-season games with the Penguins following the trade, Chinakhov had 18 goals, 18 assists, and 36 points. With numbers like these, the former Blue Jackets first-round pick has cemented himself as a key part of the Penguins' roster.
However, Chinakhov has gone cold so far during the playoffs for the Penguins.
In five games for the Penguins so far this postseason, Chinakhov has zero points and a minus-4 rating. He has also had zero shots in each of his last two games.
With this, there is no question that Chinakhov will be looking to break the ice for the Penguins in their Game 6 matchup against the Flyers. Given how well he performed for the Penguins following being traded by the Blue Jackets, he certainly has the potential to break out of his slump.
Chinakhov was selected by the Blue Jackets with the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 204 games over five seasons with the Blue Jackets, he had 37 goals, 40 assists, 77 points, and 195 hits.