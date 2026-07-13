Ex-Blue Jackets President John Davidson Lands New Gig With Sabres

Former Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson has landed a new gig.
The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have hired Davidson as a senior advisor.
With Davidson joining the Sabres' front office, he will now get the chance to work with former Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, who is Buffalo's current GM.
Davidson certainly has the potential to be a strong addition to the Sabres' front office, as he has a ton of experience. He was a president in the NHL for 18 seasons, where he had stints with the Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers. With this, he should be a very good mentor for the Sabres to have around as a senior advisor.
Davidson also transitioned to a senior advisor for the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2024-25 season after Columbus hired Don Waddell as their new president and GM. With this, Davidson already has past experience as a senior advisor as he heads to Buffalo.
It will be interesting to see how the Sabres perform after bringing in Davidson to their front office. The former Blue Jackets president is joining the Sabres at a great time, as they are an exciting team on the rise. Their 50-23-9 record from last season shows this.