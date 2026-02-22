Final Stats For Zach Werenski At 2026 Winter Olympics

Zach Werenski helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics held in Milan, Italy that concluded today. The U.S. won the tournament on the 46th anniversary of the 1980 Gold Medal winning U.S. team. It was also little Johnny Gaudreau's 2nd birthday.
It was written.
Werenski did not just sit back at watch. He was a full participant and made an impact.
Take a look at the final stats for gold medal winning defenseman Zach Werenski.
It's safe to say Zach Werenski loves playing international hockey for his country. Last season at 4 Nations, Werenski led the entire tournament with 6 points.
In all tournaments for the United States, he now has 18 points in 17 games and has a rating of plus-19.
Werenski will celebrate with his teammates and then head back to the U.S. to finish out the NHL season. Werenski will no doubt come home and be ready to push this team to the playoffs.
He currently has 62 points in 52 games played this season for Columbus.
Next Up For Columbus- The Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Boston Bruins on February 26th at 7 p.m.
