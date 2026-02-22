Final Stats For Zach Werenski At 2026 Winter Olympics

6 Games played

Stat line of 1-5-6 - his 6 points were tied for third on Team USA(Eichel, M. Tkahuck). His 5 assists were also third.

12 shots on goal.

He finished with a plus-8 rating, tying Jack Hughes for the best +/- on the team.

Got the "Golden Assist" on the game winning goal.

His 3 primary assists against Sweden marks the first time a CBJ player collected three points in a single Olympic game.

His Golden Assist means he is now the all-time leading point getter in the Olympics by a Columbus Blue Jacket.