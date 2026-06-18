Former Blue Jackets Defenseman Markus Nutivaara Signs In Liiga After Brief Stop In Germany

Former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara will continue his post-retirement playing career for the second straight season.
After playing 35 games for Kärpät of Liiga, he moved on to play three games for Kölner Haie of the DEL in Germany.
Per a Pelicans press release, Nutivaara says, “Really great feelings. It's great to know that I can train and play hockey again in Lahti, where I have many great memories. I had a great year there when I was younger. I want to be a relentless and leading player, take a role and help the team win. I want to bring experience to the team, help the younger players, and also make others around me better.”
Nutivaara was traded from Columbus to Florida on October 8, 2020. He played 31 games in Florida before suffering an injury that would derail his career. On July 13, 2022, he signed with San Jose but would never play a game due to the hip injury he had been suffering through. He would announce his retirement following the 22-23 season. He 17 goals and had 60 points for Columbus in 244 games, and is widely considered one of the best late-round draft picks the Blue Jackets had ever taken.
It's a shame he became a cap casualty for Jarmo Kekäläinen's Blue Jackets. Nutivaara was a solid player who could've turned into something special had he not been traded away.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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