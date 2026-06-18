Former Blue Jackets Defenseman Markus Nutivaara Signs In Liiga After Brief Stop In Germany

Nutivaara was traded from Columbus to Florida on October 8, 2020. He played 31 games in Florida before suffering an injury that would derail his career. On July 13, 2022, he signed with San Jose but would never play a game due to the hip injury he had been suffering through. He would announce his retirement following the 22-23 season. He 17 goals and had 60 points for Columbus in 244 games, and is widely considered one of the best late-round draft picks the Blue Jackets had ever taken.