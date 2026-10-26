Former Blue Jackets Development Camp Invitee and Ohio State Buckeye Goalie Sean Romeo Passes Away At Age 31

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports
Marilyn Indahl-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2026 11:55 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 11:55 PM
Updated Oct 27, 2026 12:01 AM
Sean Romeo, former goalie for the Ohio State Men's Hockey Team from 2016-19, passed away on Saturday at the age of 31.
According to the release, "Romeo was an organ donor, donating his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys to give others a second chance at life."
"Romeo, 31, earned his bachelor's degree in finance at Ohio State in Spring 2019. He was part of the Buckeyes' 2018 NCAA Frozen Four team and 2019 Big Ten Championship squad. A standout in the classroom as well as on the ice, he earned the NCAA Elite 90 Award with the highest grade-point average among student-athletes at the 2018 Frozen Four. He was a Senior CLASS Award Top 15 candidate in 2019, a three-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
After two years at Maine, Romeo transferred to Ohio State. After sitting out the 2016-17 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules at the time, he earned Second Team All-Big Ten accolades and was the first Buckeye to be named a Mike Richter Award semifinalist. He was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Midwest Regional, as he backstopped the Buckeyes to the first NCAA semifinal trip since 1998.
Romeo, a seven-time Big Ten Star of the Week, set the school-record shutout streak (204:27) in November 2018. He was the first goalie in program history to record shutouts in three straight starts and ended his career fourth in program history in career goals-against average (2.22), tied for fourth in career save percentage (.919), and tied for fifth with five career shutouts. His 22 wins in 2018 are tied for second in a single season in Ohio State history, while his 2.06 goals-against average and .927 save percentage that year ranked fourth all-time."
Romeo played professionally in the ECHL for two seasons. He played for Cincinnati, Florida, Adirondack, Norfolk, Kansas City, South Carolina, and Indy.
He had a record of 10-13-2 in the ECHL.
In two seasons at Ohio State, he went 30-17-7.
Romeo was invited to the 2018 CBJ Development Camp, that brings in recently drafted prospects, and well as other young players to showcase their skills.
THN-Columbus sends its condolences to the Romeo family.
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