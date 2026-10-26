Former Blue Jackets Development Camp Invitee and Ohio State Buckeye Goalie Sean Romeo Passes Away At Age 31

Romeo, a seven-time Big Ten Star of the Week, set the school-record shutout streak (204:27) in November 2018. He was the first goalie in program history to record shutouts in three straight starts and ended his career fourth in program history in career goals-against average (2.22), tied for fourth in career save percentage (.919), and tied for fifth with five career shutouts. His 22 wins in 2018 are tied for second in a single season in Ohio State history, while his 2.06 goals-against average and .927 save percentage that year ranked fourth all-time."