Former Blue Jackets Goalie Retires After 11-Year NHL Career

This former Blue Jackets goalie is calling it a career.
A former Columbus Blue Jackets goalie is calling it a career.
The Winnipeg Jets shared that former Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson has announced his retirement from professional hockey.
Hutchinson spent the 2022-23 season with the Blue Jackets organization. In 16 games with Columbus that campaign, he posted a 2-6-3 record, an .877 save percentage, and a 4.29 goals-against average. This would be his lone season with the Blue Jackets, as he spent his first NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24.
Hutchinson played his final professional season overseas with SaiPa of Finland's Liiga during the 2024-25 campaign, where he had a 7-9-6 record, an .886 save percentage, and a 3.02 goals-against average.
In 154 career NHL games split between the Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Blue Jackets, and Red Wings, Hutchinson had a 57-62-18 record, a 2.94 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and six shutouts.
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