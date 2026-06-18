Former Blue Jackets Head Coach Mike Babcock Cleared To Coach Again In The NHL; Edmonton Oilers Expected To Hire Him

Babcock resigned as head coach of the Blue Jackets on September 17, 2023.
Paging Mike Commodore.
NHL Insider Darren Dreger said last week that the Edmonton Oilers were interested in hiring disgraced former Columbus Blue Jackets "Head Coach" Mike Babcock.
Well, Oilers fans, get ready, because it's happening.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan and NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that the NHL investigation into Mike Babcock's actions while coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets is wrapping up, and he will be cleared to coach again.
The NHL released a statement on the investigation.
"The league has completed its review of Mike Babcock's tenure in Columbus, and of certain alleged conduct associated therewith. Our investigation has concluded that, even in the light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the league."
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to hire Mike Babcock.
A couple of weeks ago was the third anniversary of the rumors that the CBJ were going to hire Mike Babcock.
A few weeks after the rumors started, Mike Commodore came out with a blistering video about Babcock. He publicly bashed both Babcock and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Commodore went on a calm, NSWF rant about how "disappointed" he was to see "Babs the Bully" back in the NHL. Commie asked, "Am I surprised? No, I'm not!" Commodore went on to say that he never believed Babcock was retiring. He said he also feels Babcock went into the CBJ front office and told them "whatever they wanted to hear," "blah blah blah," so he could get the job, claiming he changed; meanwhile Commie thinks otherwise. " Babs the bully ain't changing."
Commodore went on to say he hopes this experiment fails miserably. "With all due respect to my buddies that are in the Blue Jackets Organization, I hope this Babcock experiment is a complete disaster, on every single level."
Let's hope Commodore keeps the same energy that he had back in 2023.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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