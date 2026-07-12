Former Blue Jackets/Monsters Prospect Signs in Sweden

The 2019, 212th overall pick has signed with Leksands IF of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. HockeyAllsvenskan is Sweden's second-highest hockey league. His contract will be through the '27 season.
After spending the first four years of his career in the Columbus organization, he left for Germany in 24-25, before returning to play for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season.
In Cleveland, he played 200 career games and had 100 career points. He also played in 9 playoff games for the Monsters and had 4 points.
He also played a few games for the Blue Jackets throughout his career, totaling four games and scoring one goal.
Per a Leksands IF press release, Angle says, "My goal is to contribute points and help the team get back to the SHL. I want to play with a high work ethic, create offensive opportunities for my teammates, and be a responsible two-way player who is useful all over the ice."
"Tyler is a smart and skilled center. He wants to take responsibility all over the court with his game, and his big upsides are in the offensive game and the game with the puck. We are very happy that Tyler has chosen Leksands IF and look forward to starting this journey together in a few weeks!", says Leksands IF Jesper Ollas.
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