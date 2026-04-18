Former Columbus Blue Jackets Are Strongly Represented In This Years Playoffs
There are 22 ex-Blue Jackets in the playoffs this season.
With the Columbus Blue Jackets not in the playoffs, many fans find themselves rooting for other teams to win the cup. They root for the teams for various reasons, but most of those center around players who used to play for Columbus.
There are 22 different players on the playoff teams this season. All teams except the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers have ex-Jackets on their rosters. Many others work in the various front offices, but we'll stick to players today.
Colorado Avalanche - Nick Blankenburg
Los Angeles Kings - Artemi Panarin, Anton Forsberg
Dallas Stars - Matt Duchene
Minnesota Wild - Nick Foligno, Daemon Hunt
Vegas Golden Knights - William Karlsson, Brandon Saad
Utah Mammoth - Kevin Stenlund, Ian Cole
Edmonton Oilers - Jack Roslovic
Buffalo Sabres - Justin Danforth
Boston Bruins - Sean Kuraly, Jordan Harris, Andrew Peeke, Joonas Korpisalo
Tampa Bay Lightning - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Montreal Canadiens - Josh Anderson, Patrik Laine, Alexandre Texier
Carolina Hurricanes - Eric Robinson
Pittsburgh Penguins - Egor Chinakhov
So, who will you be rooting for?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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