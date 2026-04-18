Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Former Columbus Blue Jackets Are Strongly Represented In This Years Playoffs cover image

Former Columbus Blue Jackets Are Strongly Represented In This Years Playoffs

Jason Newland
10h
featured
261Members·3,316Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

There are 22 ex-Blue Jackets in the playoffs this season.

With the Columbus Blue Jackets not in the playoffs, many fans find themselves rooting for other teams to win the cup. They root for the teams for various reasons, but most of those center around players who used to play for Columbus. 

There are 22 different players on the playoff teams this season. All teams except the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers have ex-Jackets on their rosters. Many others work in the various front offices, but we'll stick to players today. 

Colorado Avalanche - Nick Blankenburg

Los Angeles Kings - Artemi Panarin, Anton Forsberg

Dallas Stars - Matt Duchene

Minnesota Wild - Nick Foligno, Daemon Hunt

Vegas Golden Knights - William Karlsson, Brandon Saad

Utah Mammoth - Kevin Stenlund, Ian Cole

Edmonton Oilers - Jack Roslovic

Buffalo Sabres - Justin Danforth

Boston Bruins - Sean Kuraly, Jordan Harris, Andrew Peeke, Joonas Korpisalo

Tampa Bay Lightning - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Montreal Canadiens - Josh Anderson, Patrik Laine, Alexandre Texier

Carolina Hurricanes - Eric Robinson

Pittsburgh Penguins - Egor Chinakhov

So, who will you be rooting for?

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsNHL Draft
Latest News
1