Former Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Jack Johnson Has A New Job

Former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson has officially retired from professional hockey and has been hired by the Vancouver Canucks to be a pro scout, the Canucks announced today.

Johnson played parts of 19 seasons in the NHL, totaling 1,228 games. Johnson, who was traded to the Blue Jackets from the LA Kings on February 23, 2012, in exchange for disgruntled forward Jeff Carter played a total of 486 games for the Jackets.

In those 486 games, which was over two different stints, he scored 36 goals and totaled 160 points. He ranks 6th all-time among CBJ defenseman with 36 goals, and 5th with 124 assists.

His 160 points are 5th all-time, and his 14 power plays goals are 4th. Among all skaters, he's 21st in total points, and 10th all-time in games played.

For his 1,228 games, he scored 77 goals and totaled 342 points.

He last played an NHL game on April 6th of last season for the Blue Jackets. Rumors circulated that he and Head Coach Dean Evason didn't get along, hence why he was scratched so much. The Blue Jackets played in the 2025 Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium, where he was scratched as well. During the festivities leading up to the game, where the families of the coaches and players take to the stadium ice during a team event, Johnson and his family were absent. Sources told THN-Columbus at the time that his family was boycotting the event due to the rift between him and Evason.

Prior to this season, Johnson was signed to a PTO with the Minnesota Wild, but was released from the try out on October 3, 2025.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to San Jose to take on the upstart Sharks on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.