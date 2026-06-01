Former Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Inducted Into IIHF Hall Of Fame

Vanek played 1,029 NHL games.
Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Thomas Vanek was officially inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Vanek was traded to Columbus by Vancouver for Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen, February 26, 2018, to help Columbus with their playoff run that season.
Vanek played in 19 games for the CBJ, scoring 7 goals and totaling 15 points, and having a plus-9 rating. He played 6 games in the first round of the playoffs and had two points.
In the summer of 2018, he signed with the Detroit Red Wings, where he would play in 64 games, and then end his career in the NHL.
Vanek also played for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks.
The Austrian native played in various international tournaments for his home country. He played in the World Juniors, World Championships, Olympics, and other various tournaments for the Austrians.
Congrats to Thomas Vanek on his induction into the IIHF Hall of Fame.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.