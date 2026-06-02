Former Columbus Blue Jackets Forward Named New Coach For Vancouver Canucks

He was drafted 7th overall by the New York Rangers in 1998.
The Vancouver Canucks have named him as the 23rd head coach in the team's history. He replaces another former Columbus Blue Jackets in Adam Foote, who was let go last month.
Malhotra is being promoted to the big club after spending the last two years with the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL. During his time in Abbottsford, he led the team to a Calder Cup championship in 2025. This past season however, they failed to make the playoffs and finished 9th in the Pacific Division.
Malhotra played 344 of his 991 career NHL games with Columbus. He scored 53 goals and totaled 145 points for the Jackets. Two months into the 2015–16 season, Malhotra signed a professional tryout contract with the Lake Erie Monsters on December 3, 2015. He played in 23 games and had six points. He was drafted 7th overall by the New York Rangers in 1998.
Malhotra was the ultimate competitor.
Malhotra's son, Caleb, is projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft later this month. There were already thoughts that the Canucks would choose the junior Malhotra before this move, but now that the elder Malhotra has been hired with the big team, it feels like a foregone conclusion that they'll draft Caleb.
DobberProspects said of Caleb Malhotra, "Caleb Malhotra has NHL bloodlines; he is the son of former NHL player Manny Malhotra, and he is showing that the apple does not fall far from the tree. Caleb has been a standout player for the Brantford Bulldogs early in the 2025-26 season, showcasing his abilities across the entire 200 feet of the ice surface with sound defense and high-energy offense. He is a high-end two-way centre who looks to hear his name called on the first day of the 2026 NHL Draft."
Congrats to Manny Malhotra on becoming the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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