Former Monster Signs Standard Player Contract With Iowa Wild

Former Cleveland Monsters forward Dylan Gambrell has signed a Standard Player Contract with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. The contract is believed to be a one-year deal.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

Gambrell played in 54 games for Cleveland last season, scoring 13 goals and totaling 25 points.

He was signed to a one-year, two -way in July of 2024 by Columbus when free agency opened. Although he did make the 2024 opening night roster for the Blue Jackets, Gambrell never made an appearance for the club.

This past offseason, Gambrell earned PTOs with Nashville and then later Milwaukee of the AHL but was never signed.

Gambrell has 233 NHL games and 189 AHL games under his belt.

Up Next: The Jackets are back at home to play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

