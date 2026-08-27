FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS YEARBOOK: Top 10 Columbus Blue Jackets Prospects

The Hockey News has published its yearly yearbook, featuring every NHL team.
In the "Future Watch" section, it lists the top 10 prospects for every team. Concerning the Blue Jackets' top 10 picks, it may raise some eyebrows.
Let's take a look.
10. Guillaume Richard - Defense - 23 Years Old - Could be one of the first defenders called up to Columbus if needed.
- Richard played in 70 games last year for Cleveland. He totaled 18 points and was a plus-20. Per the THN magazine, Richard is a "skilled defense-first rearguard who gets his stick on pucks and keeps attackers to the outside.
9. Alessandro Di Iorio - Center - 18 Years Old
- Iorio will played for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL next season, and then will attend Boston University in 27-28. Iorio had 31 points in 45 games last year for Sarnia.
8. Evan Gardner - Goalie - 20 Years Old
- Gardner went 25-16-6 last year for Saskatoon of the WHL. With Elvis Merzlikins going down with a shoulder injury, and Pheonix Copley most likely backing up Jet Greaves in Columbus, Gardner could very well get a lot of work this year in Cleveland.
7. Luca Pinelli - Center - 21 Years Old
- Pinelli had 46 points in his rookie season with Cleveland, and also played three games in Columbus. Pinelli has a chance to lead the team in points this season.
6. Charlie Elick - Defense - 20 Years Old
- Elick is a very big, heavy-hitting defensive defenseman who will be playing in his first pro season this year. As the asst. Captain for the Tri-City Americans last year, he had 20 points.
5. Luca Del Bel Belluz - Center - 22 Years Old
- Del Bel Belluz will most likely get his shot with the CBJ this year. Leading the Monsters in points last season with 58, LDBB is a skilled, consistent center who is shifty and could put up some points if given a chance.
4. Pyotr Andreyanov - Goalie - 19 Years Old
- Andreyanov is still 4 or 5 years out from coming to North America. He will be playing in the VHL and MHL this season, with hopes of playing in the KHL as well. Many people view Sergei Ivanov as a better prospect.
3. Oscar Hemming - Forward - 18 Years Old
- Hemming will play next season at Boston College after appearing in 19 games for the Eagles last season. He had 8 points in limited action. I expect Hemming to possibly make the jump to the pros after next season; he's that gifted.
2. Jackson Smith - Defense - 19 Years Old
- Smith will return to Penn State for his sophomore season after a record-setting freshman season. Many experts expect him to join Columbus at the end of his college season and go pro in 27-28. Should Zach Werenski leave Columbus, expect Smith to pick up where Werenski left off.
1. Cayden Lindstrom - Center - 20 Years Old
- Lindstrom had a rough freshman season, but many people still see him as a top prospect. He'll return to Michigan State for his sophomore year in hopes of making major strides. He has size, speed, and skill to be a star, but it might take a bit longer than most fans wanted. Stay patient with Lindstrom is what I can say.
How do you feel the magazine did with their rankings? Let us know in the comments.
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