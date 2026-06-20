From The THN Archives: Jake Christiansen

Christiansen’s development seemed to be taking a step forward during his first year of professional hockey with AHL Cleveland before an injury cut his season short after 28 games – but he remains determined to break into the NHL sooner rather than later. He has exceptional puck skills and has shown he can be a difference-maker at the pro level, and his skating ability helps to make up for the occasional coverage mistake. Entering a second year of pro hockey, Christiansen, 22, began the 2021-22 season in the AHL and will be counted on to log big minutes in a variety of situations – but the Blue Jackets particularly like his power-play ability, and he put in a lot of work over the summer to improve his shot from the point.