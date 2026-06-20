From The THN Archives: Jake Christiansen

Jake Christiansen has played 152 NHL games, and this next season might be the most important of his young career. Christiansen is entering the final year of a two-year deal and will be a UFA at the end of the 26-27 season.
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"Columbus Blue Jackets" - November 2, 2021 – Vol. 75, Issue 6 - Rob Mixer
Fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets would be wise to keep a close eye on blueliner Jake Christiansen this season.
After a dynamic 2019-20 season in which he led WHL defensemen in goals (22 in just 38 games) and tied for third in power-play goals, Christiansen’s fast-rising game caught the eye of Blue Jackets management. GM Jarmo Kekäläinen signed him to a three-year entry-level deal as an undrafted free agent in March 2020, just before the league (and world) shut down due to COVID-19. Columbus believes it has a diamond in the rough with Christiansen, and as the team looks to add to an NHL blueline that has its share of skilled players such as Zach Werenski, Adam Boqvist, and Jake Bean holding down top-four roles, the native of West Vancouver, B.C., could join them before long.
Christiansen’s development seemed to be taking a step forward during his first year of professional hockey with AHL Cleveland before an injury cut his season short after 28 games – but he remains determined to break into the NHL sooner rather than later. He has exceptional puck skills and has shown he can be a difference-maker at the pro level, and his skating ability helps to make up for the occasional coverage mistake. Entering a second year of pro hockey, Christiansen, 22, began the 2021-22 season in the AHL and will be counted on to log big minutes in a variety of situations – but the Blue Jackets particularly like his power-play ability, and he put in a lot of work over the summer to improve his shot from the point.
Competitiveness comes naturally to Christiansen, and the Blue Jackets see a player who never stops going and can drive play from the back end at 5-on-5 as well as quarterback the power play. During the 2021 NHL prospect tournament in Traverse City, Mich., Christiansen was a fixture on the Columbus defense and helped lead the Blue Jackets to an unbeaten record. If he can take another step forward and anchor a young Cleveland blueline in 2021-22, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him slip on a Blue Jackets sweater before the end of the season. As one scout said, “(Christiansen) could be in Columbus very soon if he continues to develop as he has.”
Jake Christiansen has a lot to prove next season if he wants to remain a member of the CBJ. He'll be a UFA at the end of 26-27, and will be playing for his future.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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