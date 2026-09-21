Gaudreau Family Foundation Awards First Grant

The Gaudreau Family Foundation has announced it's first grant award. A grant in the amount of $50,213 will go to support the 2026 USA Blind Hockey Classic.
Gillian Kocher, Board Member for the Gaudreau Family Foundation, tells THN-Columbus, "The grant marks the first major initiative from the Gaudreau Family Foundation since its establishment earlier this year. It reflects one of the Foundation's core commitments: growing youth athletics to provide opportunities to experience the game of hockey, regardless of ability."
Please see the press release below:
Voorhees, NJ (Monday, September 21, 2026) – The Gaudreau Family Foundation today announced its first-ever grant award, a $50,213 gift that will support the 2026 USA Hockey Blind Classic, hosted by the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association, presented by the Gaudreau Family Foundation, honoring the lives and legacies of John & Matty Gaudreau.
The 2026 USA Hockey Blind Classic, hosted by the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) and presented by the Gaudreau Family Foundation, will take place November 20-22 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, bringing together blind and visually impaired hockey players from across the nation.
Blind Hockey is played with the same speed, skill, and passion as ice hockey, with one distinction: every player on the ice is visually impaired. Athletes compete after being classified into one of three eligibility categories set by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) and compete with a specialized puck containing bearings that make noise when in motion.
"John & Matty believed hockey belonged to everyone, no matter who you were or where you came from," said Jane and Guy Gaudreau, parents of John and Matty and founders of the Gaudreau Family Foundation. "Supporting the USA Hockey Blind Classic was an easy decision; it's a chance to grow the game they loved. We know John & Matty would be proud to see their names attached to something that opens doors for others.
"The grant marks the first major initiative from the Gaudreau Family Foundation since its establishment earlier this year, and reflects one of the Foundation's core commitments: growing youth athletics to provide the opportunity to experience the game of hockey, regardless of ability.
The Foundation was created to honor John and Matty Gaudreau by supporting programs that empower children, promote youth athletics, and champion animals, carrying forward their spirit of kindness, compassion, and joy in the communities where they lived, played, and inspired others.
“This partnership between the Gaudreau Family Foundation and the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association reflects our shared belief that hockey should be accessible to everyone. We are excited for the Foundation’s support of the USA Hockey Blind Classic and its broader efforts to grow and strengthen opportunities for athletes with disabilities throughout the New Jersey, Delaware, and Eastern Pennsylvania area," said Maureen Thompson-Siegel, AAHA President and USA Hockey Disabled Disciplines Section Chair.
The Gaudreau Family Foundation grew out of the tremendous outpouring of support the Gaudreau family received to continue the legacies of John and Matty. That support has fueled the success of the annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day, which has raised over $750,000 in two years, including the construction of the Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope playground at Archbishop Damiano School and the creation of the Foundation's Learn to Skate/Learn to Play hockey program.
The Foundation's partnership with USA Hockey and AAHA through the Blind Classic represents a new chapter in that mission, one focused on expanding access to the sport that shaped John and Matty's lives.
"Growing the game and making sure it's open to everyone was always part of who John and Matty were," said Katie Gaudreau-Joyce. "The Blind Classic is exactly the kind of programming we hope to continue supporting, giving more children the chance to fall in love with hockey the way they did."
The USA Hockey Blind Classic, hosted by the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association presented by the Gaudreau Family Foundation, will feature competition, clinics, and community events throughout the November 20-22 weekend, celebrating both the athleticism of Blind Hockey players and the values of inclusion the sport represents.
The event is free and open to the public. Spectators are invited to see and hear Blind Hockey in action, cheer on the athletes, and learn more about the Gaudreau Family Foundation's ongoing efforts and how they can get involved and support the mission.
For more information on the 2026 USA Hockey Blind Classic presented by the Gaudreau Family Foundation, visit www.usahockey.com/2026blindclassic.
To learn more about the Gaudreau Family Foundation, its mission, and upcoming initiatives, visit gaudreaufamilyfoundation.org.
About the Gaudreau Family Foundation
The Gaudreau Family Foundation honors the lives and legacies of John & Matty Gaudreau by supporting programs that empower children, promote youth athletics, and champion animals. Guided by their unwavering commitment to family and spirit of kindness, compassion, and joy, the Foundation carries forward their legacies, ensuring their positive impact continues to shine throughout the communities where they lived, played, and inspired others.
About Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association
Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) is the USA Hockey affiliate for the Atlantic District, serving Delaware, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. The volunteer-led organization supports youth, girls, adult, and disabled hockey programs across the region, as well as coaching and officiating education to grow the game. Player development opportunities are also provided, advancing players to the national teams that compete at international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Learn more about the organization at Atlantic-District.org.
About USA Hockey Blind Classic
The USA Hockey Blind Classic is an annual event celebrating the Blind Hockey discipline, showcasing the talents of blind and visually impaired hockey players from across the nation. Blind Hockey is the same fast-paced, exhilarating sport as ice hockey, with all players classified under the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) eligibility classifications. First introduced in the United States in 2014, the sport has steadily grown through USA Hockey’s Disabled Section.