GM Don Waddell Gives Injury Update On Mason Marchment

Mason Marchment has played 19 games for Columbus, scoring 10 goals and 17 points.
GM Don Waddell held a post-trade-deadline press conference today to discuss the deadline move he made to acquire Conor Garland from the Vancouver Canucks.
As exciting as it was to hear about the Blue Jackets bolstering their lineup by adding Garland, many wondered if it was because forward Mason Marchment left the game last night against the Florida Panthers. Marchment left in the second period and didn't return.
Waddell said today that Marchment should be ok and that it's not going to be a long-term issue.
“Mason looks like he’s gonna be okay. We’ll see tomorrow how he feels, but it’s not gonna be anything that keeps him out long term," said Waddell.
He said they'd see tomorrow how he feels, but he doesn't think it's going to be an issue for Marchment going forward. He also mentioned that he had an MRI, and it came back negative.
He also said defenseman Dante Fabbro is day-to-day after missing last night's game.
This is great news for the Blue Jackets and Marchment as they look to make a strong push for the playoffs.
NextUpFor Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to face the Utah Mammoth.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.