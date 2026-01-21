Groggy Blue Jackets Snap Four Game Win Streak With Loss To Senators

Sean Monahan(7) scored the only goal for the Blue Jackets, while Elvis Merzlikins and Jet Greaves combined to make 17 saves in a 4-1 CBJ loss on Tuesday night. Merzlikins was removed from the game due to illness after the first period. According to HC Rick Bowness, they knew Merzlikins wasn't feeling well early on Tuesday but felt like he was good enough to go. Per Bowness, Merzlikins will be kept away from the team on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.
The Blue Jackets started this game groggy and never woke up.
Between the CBJ's slow start and the Senators' suffocating defense, the Jackets never really had a chance in this game.
The second period was much better, and they actually controlled a lot of the play, but they couldn't get anything by Reimer. They ended up out-chancing the Sens 24-20, with 11 of those being high-danger chances, but again, they just couldn't solve the 37-year-old goalie.
There'll be no rest for the Jackets, and the schedule won't get any easier as they welcome the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Head Coach Rick Bowness said they've already addressed the slow start from Tuesday night, will address it again tomorrow at practice, and hopefully see the results on Thursday.
Up Next: Columbus is back at home on Thursday to play the Dallas Stars.
