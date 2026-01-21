Groggy Blue Jackets Snap Four Game Win Streak With Loss To Senators

On Elvis playing sick - "But he wanted to give it a go. He said he felt a little bit better...We'll keep him away from the team tomorrow. We'll worry about Thursday on Thursday. I give him credit for trying to play. He's a fighter."

On trying to be cute in the slot instead of shooting - "We had two guys wide open in the slot trying to make a play. I don't understand that, right? I don't. You're in the slot, and you're looking to make a backdoor play to your partner? Get that out of our game. Shoot the damn thing."

"If you look at the whole 60 minutes, it's probably an evenly played game. Our slow start really hurt us. So that's been addressed already, and we'll continue to address that because I hate slow starts. I hate it."