Happy Birthday to the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

From then on, there have been lots of ups and downs, but no matter what, people in this city absolutely love the Columbus Blue Jackets. The city embraced the team and has stuck with them no matter what. To date, their all-time record stands at 847-890-33-208. Hopefully, the fans can hear the sweet sounds of elation as the team raises the Stanley Cup above their heads. It will be at that point that you will see grown men and women all over Columbus crying. And it will be beautiful to watch.