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Hockey Players In Business: Columbus - 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing – October 5th

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Jason Newland
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Oct 4, 2026 1:58 PM
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The Columbus Chapter of Hockey Players in Business will hold its 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing tomorrow at the Jefferson Country Club. 

Per a HPIB press release:

Join us for the 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing on October 5, 2026, at Jefferson Country Club (7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr, Blacklick, OH 43004) from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM! Enjoy a day of camaraderie, competition, and networking on the course. Individual tickets are $150, or gather a team for a Foursome at $600. Timing will be available as the event gets closer, but plan on a 12:00 shotgun start.

All proceeds benefit the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

There are still some spots available if you'd like to participate. 

Sponsorships are the backbone of the event and really help put our philanthropy efforts in overdrive. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to share in your support of our mission and get in front of 144+ golfers throughout the day. Your business will be featured in signage and we welcome you out to the course that day to talk to our guests about your organization

Title Sponsor – $25,000

First Line Sponsor – $10,000

Second Line – $5,000

Third Line Sponsor – $2,000

Meal Sponsors – $2000

Drink Cart Sponsor – $2000

Hole Sponsors – $250 each

On-Course Challenge Sponsors – $200 each

Don’t miss this unforgettable golfing experience! For more details, contact Brandon Moskal at [email protected].

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins next Friday at Nationwide Arena. 

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