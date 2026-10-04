Hockey Players In Business: Columbus - 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing – October 5th

Join us for the 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing on October 5, 2026, at Jefferson Country Club (7271 Jefferson Meadows Dr, Blacklick, OH 43004) from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM! Enjoy a day of camaraderie, competition, and networking on the course. Individual tickets are $150, or gather a team for a Foursome at $600. Timing will be available as the event gets closer, but plan on a 12:00 shotgun start.
All proceeds benefit the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.
There are still some spots available if you'd like to participate.
Sponsorships are the backbone of the event and really help put our philanthropy efforts in overdrive. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to share in your support of our mission and get in front of 144+ golfers throughout the day. Your business will be featured in signage and we welcome you out to the course that day to talk to our guests about your organization
Title Sponsor – $25,000
First Line Sponsor – $10,000
Second Line – $5,000
Third Line Sponsor – $2,000
Meal Sponsors – $2000
Drink Cart Sponsor – $2000
Hole Sponsors – $250 each
On-Course Challenge Sponsors – $200 each
Don’t miss this unforgettable golfing experience! For more details, contact Brandon Moskal at [email protected].
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