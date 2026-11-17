“Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty’s story. It’s where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family. That’s what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there. As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble, and devoted to their families and everyone around them. We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John & Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on,” said Guy and Jane Gaudreau.