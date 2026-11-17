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Ike Richman
Ike Richman
Nov 17, 2026 3:22 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 3:22 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 3:34 PM
New Jersey-based artist Carl LeVotch has been selected to design the "Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture," which will be located outside the Gaudreau Brothers' hometown rink, Hollydell Ice Arena. The statue is scheduled to be unveiled in the spring of 2028.
Johnny and Matthew's parents, Guy and Jane said about the statue, "We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John & Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on.”
The bronze statue will sit on a 1,000lb base, be 5 feet 9 inches tall, and showcase both Gaudreau brothers.
The South Jersey/Philadelphia region is doing everything they can to preserve the Gaudreau Brothers legacy, as they should.
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Rendering of Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture
See the full press release below:
(SEWELL, NJ – NOVEMBER 17, 2026) A life-size commemorative sculpture to honor the memory of John and Matthew Gaudreau is taking shape. New Jersey artist Carl LeVotch is creating the Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture to serve as a beacon of inspiration and represent the humility, kindness, family devotion, perseverance, and sportsmanship that defined the Gaudreau Brothers’ lives.
With an endorsement from John and Matty’s parents, Guy and Jane Gaudreau, the sculpture, composed of two figures approximately five feet, nine inches and cast in bronze, will be installed in front of Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, NJ, where the brothers developed their early love of hockey, by Spring 2028.
Encouraged by friends and former patrons and touched by the 2026 U.S. Olympic hockey tribute to the Gaudreau Brothers, LeVotch began sketching his vision and personally presented his concept to the Gaudreau family. His purpose is to inspire and enlighten people—especially children—through John and Matty’s legacies.
“This sculpture looks beyond remembrance, as it is an invitation for every young athlete who encounters it to understand that character, compassion, and community are measures of greatness,” said LeVotch. “The Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture is meant to serve as a lasting source of inspiration, encouraging every player, parent, coach, and visitor to carry those same values into their own lives.”
LeVotch is working with support from Gaudreau Brothers Sculpture Project, a New Jersey-based non-profit organization, to secure funds to support the sculpture. Donations are welcome by visiting http://gaudreaubrotherssculpture.org/.
“Hollydell is such an important part of John and Matty’s story. It’s where they first learned to love this game, and it will always hold a special place in our hearts as a family. That’s what makes it so meaningful to us that this piece of art will reside there. As proud as we are of the players they became, we are even prouder of the people they were: kind, humble, and devoted to their families and everyone around them. We hope every young player who walks through those doors sees it and is inspired to play the way John & Matty did: with heart and love for the game, and to live the way they did, with kindness on and off the ice. If it encourages even one kid to pick up a stick and follow their example, their legacy lives on,” said Guy and Jane Gaudreau.
“John and Matthew’s journey began at Hollydell Ice Arena, making it a privilege for our facility to serve as the home of a lasting source of inspiration,” said James Mackey, Owner, Hollydell Ice Arena. “We hope the Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture will guide future hockey players on a path to greatness.”
Upon completion, the Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture will sit on a base and collectively weigh nearly 1,000 pounds. LeVotch expects to begin work on clay and wax 3-D sketches by December. He will then begin creating a 17-inch model for casting en route to completing the full-size masterpiece in time for a dedication in the Spring of 2028.
Trained by his father, illustrator and painter Nestor LeVotch, and portrait artist Michael Miceli, his public bronze works include monuments to boxing champions Jersey Joe Walcott in Camden, NJ, and Joey Giardello in Philadelphia, PA.
The Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture is a 501-C3 non-profit organization led by John Ochipinti, President; Joseph Romano, Treasurer; Marilyn Williamson, Secretary; Carl LeVotch, Sculptor and Project Originator; and Dan Rosenberg, Attorney, with support from committee members Donna Errichetti; George Barbin; “Rocky” Frank Vinciguerra; Darren Sudman; and Gianna Holden.
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