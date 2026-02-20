How To Watch Zach Werenski & Team USA vs. Slovakia

Zach Werenski and Team USA will take on Slovakia today for a chance to play for the Gold Medal on Sunday.
Slovakia comes in hot, led by youngster Juraj Slafkovsky, so this game won't be as easy as people think. Slovakia comes in with 10 NHLers, 1 from the AHL, and a goalie currently playing in the NCAA.
This game will be shown live in the United States at 3:10 p.m.
TV Channels: NBC(over the air), USA NETWORK
Streaming: Peacock
Re-air Time: USA NETWORK will re-air the game at Midnight ET
The winner of this game will play the winner of Canada and Finland, who plays today at 10:40 a.m.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
