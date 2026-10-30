Hurricanes Smother The Blue Jackets Early, Thwart Columbus' Third Period Comeback Bid

Columbus Blue Jackets
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 5-6-0.
Denton Mateychuk(4) and Kent Johnson(7-PPG) scored the goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves gave up 3 goals on 27 Hurricanes shots in a 3-2 loss on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes absolutely dominated the Blue Jackets through two periods and 16 seconds. After the third goal, the team decided to start attacking Carolina, drawing three penalties and pulling to within a goal late in the period.
In the end, the comeback fell just short. Had they played the first two periods like they did in the third, they may have won this game.
On to Dallas.
First Period - No CBJ Goals
Jake Christiansen was called for tripping Jackson Blake just 3:20 into the game, sending the Hurricanes to their first power play. The Jackets killed the penalty, but there were a few anxious moments.
After many minutes of back-and-forth hockey, the onslaught was too much, as Jordan Martinook scored with 4:09 left in the period to take the lead. You could feel the goal coming from a mile away.
Despite being dominated in shots and scoring chances, the Blue Jackets escaped the first only down a single goal.
Second Period - No CBJ Goals
The Blue Jackets actually outshot the Canes in the second period, and looked to be showing signs of life. That was until Logan Stankoven scored his 9th goal to put Carolina up 2-0. A two goal deficit against this team is nearly impossible to come back from.
The period would end with a 2-0 Carolina lead.
Third Period - Mateychuk, Johnson
Mark Jankowski scored 16 seconds in to essentially seal the game at 3-0.
Denton Mateychuk would score while the teams were playing 4-on-4 to make the score 3-1. A little less than three minutes later, while the Jackets were on their third power play of the period, the red hot Kent Johnson scored his 7th goal of the season with the man advantage.
With 7:24 left in the game, the Blue Jackets were pushing the momentum back in their favor in a major way. Once down 16-8 in shots, they had pulled even to this point.
Despite a third period flurry, the Jackets came up just short in trying to mount a third period comeback.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Denton Mateychuk scored his 4th goal. he now has goals in three straight games.
- Kent Johnson scored his 7th goal of the season.
- Zach Werenski picked up his 9th assist of the season and had 3 blocks.
- Charlie Coyle recorded his 8th assist, had 3 shots, and 3 hits.
- Jake Christiansen got his 2nd assist and had 3 shots.
- Sean Monahan tallied his 3rd assist.
- Jet Greaves made 24 saves on 27 shots.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 1/3 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped both Hurricane power plays.
- Columbus won 51.5% of the faceoffs - 34/66
- The Blue Jackets had 27 hits and 16 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets continue their road trip in Dallas on Saturday.
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