Ilya Sorokin Continues To Own Columbus, Shuts Out Blue Jackets To End 12 Game Points Streak

Anders Lee seemed to put the Jackets away with 7:54 left in the third period when the puck somehow ended up in the net. The goal was challenged for goalie interference, but there was no way they were overturning that goal. But alas, after a review, it was determined that Jet Greaves was tracking the puck and attempted to save it, but couldn't because Lee was in the crease. The Jackets would still be down by just one goal.