Insider Elliotte Friedman Gives Update On Blue Jacket UFA's

He noted that he heard that some of the players wanted to know if new HC Rick Bowness was staying and wanted more information, and some clarity on that situation.
It sounds like the players are excited to play for Bowness.
Charlie Coyle, Mason Marchment, and Boone Jenner are the big fish that Columbus needs to make a decision on.
Bowness has Columbus humming at the moment. They currently sit two points out of the playoffs and look to draw closer tonight with a victory over the Florida Panthers.
Since Bowness took over, the CBJ are 14-2-3 with an NHL best .816 points percentage.
GM Don Waddell mentioned last week that Bowness's situation hasn't changed as of now, and that they'll talk after the season.
It sounds like the players are just as excited as the fans are for Bowness, with everyone hoping he stays, to at least mentor the next CBJ head coach.
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
