Is Mason Marchment's Time Over In Columbus?

Marchment was undrafted out of Uxbridge, Ontario. He was traded to the CBJ on December 19, 2025.
With every passing day, the chances that the Columbus Blue Jackets can sign Mason Marchment get smaller and smaller.
Yes, I realize it's only May 20th, but with Charlie Coyle getting a deal done with the Blue Jackets last week, does that put any pressure on Marchment to sign?
Marchment is finishing up a 4-year deal that paid him $4,500,000 per season. He was signed by all-star GM of the Dallas Stars, Jim Nill, who had to flip him to Seattle due to the Stars needing to sign their superstars soon.
But the longer a deal takes to get done, it seemingly indicates that a deal ultimately won't get done by July 1st. Should Marchment hit the market, chances are he's as good as gone.
Much like Coyle, he could probably get a few more bucks and term in Columbus, should he want to stay. But does he want to stay? He seemed to thrive in Columbus after having a not-so-good time in Seattle. At media day after the season, though, Marchment sounded noncommittal and said he would let his agent and Waddell get something done if something came up.
It sure didn't sound like a guy who was coming back.
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas openly admitted to the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast in April that the one player he regrets letting go of while in Toronto is none other than Mason Marchment.
If Dubas loved Marchment that much back then, what's to stop him from throwing a bag at Marchment now? Pittsburgh "could" be going through some major changes, and bringing in a player like him could definitely help a Pens team in transition.
Marchment could probably get $5-5.5 million with Columbus, but Pittsburgh, should they want him bad enough, could throw over $6 million at him, which could price Columbus out of the Marchment sweepstakes, and would send Don Waddell back to the drawing board, and would force him to hit the free agent lists.
Is Mason Marchment on his way out of Columbus? Odds say yes at this point in the game.
Marchment's 2025-26 Stats
Goals - 19 - He scored 15 after being traded to Columbus. His 19 are the second highest of his career. He had 3 power play goals.
Assists - 26 - Combined assists with Seattle and Columbus. He had 17 with the CBJ, which included a power play assist.
Points - 45 - Had a stat line of 15-17-32 in 2025-26 with the Blue Jackets after making his team debut on Dec. 22, 2025, at Anaheim. He had 13 points when he was acquired from Seattle. His career high, set in 23-24 was 53 with Dallas.
Shots - 119 - Down from 134 when he was with the Dallas Stars in 24-25, and 150 the season before.
Time On Ice - 17:41 - He set a career high playing for both Seattle and Columbus. Up nearly two minutes from his time in Dallas.
Shooting % - 16.0% - He shot 20.5% in Columbus, which is a career high, but only 8.7% in Seattle.
Game Winning Goals - 3 - Down from 4 the previous year.
Plus/Minus - Plus 17 - He was a plus-21 with the CBJ, but only a minus-4 in Seattle. Up from plus-15 the previous season.
Hits - 84 - Up from 79 the previous year.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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