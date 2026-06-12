Is Sergei Ivanov Signing With Columbus Or Not?

Sergei Ivanov was drafted in the 2022 NHL Draft as the 138th overall pick.
The end of the KHL season was on May 31, and what usually happens is that KHL players start signing in North America if that's how they want to take their career.
As of today, that hasn't happened with Sergei Ivanov, and that has some people worried.
Back in March, ESPN's Rachel Kryshak reported that Don Waddell told her that "the organization believes Ivanov is ready, and he confirmed his intention to come to North America when his KHL contract expires after this season."
So what's taking so long? Will it ever happen?
His agent is radio silent when asked about the situation, and rumors that he's returning to SKA St. Petersburg are also floating around the interwebs.
Signing an ELC with Columbus would probably mean a pay cut for the young goalie, so it's possible that the CBJ could actually not have Ivanov in net for Cleveland or Columbus.
Technically, the Jackets don't have a specific time period to sign Ivanov, so he could return to Russia for one or two more years before coming over.
Cleveland would have Evan Gardner and Nolan Lalonde in the net next season, but ideally they'd like someone with a little more experience. Even with Ivanov, they'd have three very young goalies guarding the crease.
As always, Don Waddell has a lot of work to do.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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