It May Be Time To Give Dmitri Voronkov Another Chance

Young Dmitri Voronkov has missed the last seven games as a healthy scratch. The time had come for him to sit and watch. The fact of the matter is that he just wasn't playing well under coach Rick Bowness. The Blue Jackets are playing at a much higher pace, and he just couldn't seem to keep up.
Before his first game as a scratch, which was March 14th, Voronkov hadn't earned a point since January 31st, and hadn't scored a goal since January 24th, and that's a problem.
Despite missing the last 7 games and being in a severe drought, Voronkov somehow still leads the Blue Jackets in power-play goals with 7. He's also tied for third with 17 goals.
In 17 games since Bowness became coach, Voronkov has scored 1 goal, 3 points, and is a plus-1. He also has just 1 power play point and has 20 total shots.
The Blue Jackets seem to be able to score goals against bad teams and teams not as desperate in the standings, but against teams battling every night for a playoff spot, like themselves, they can't seem to score the goals they need.
Against the Islanders last Sunday and Montreal last night, which are again two teams desperate for points, they managed to score a total of one goal. Yeah sure, the Flyers are desperate too, but they're not nearly as close as NYI or Montreal.
The Jackets need goals from unlikely sources, and for the most part, it's been a group effort, but maybe it's time to slot the big man, Voronkov, back into the lineup.
Kent Johnson was pulled last night in favor of Danton Heinen, and Miles Wood made his return to the lineup as well. It's probably time for Dmitri Voronkov to get another chance, too.
Even if he can't keep up pace-wise, maybe he can park himself in front of the goalie and try to make something happen. No, he's not very fast, but I'm sure, since he's missed so much time, that he'll be ready to go whenever he's called upon.
It's time to give the "Big Boss" another chance.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Saturday to play the San Jose Sharks.
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