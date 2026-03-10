Jackets Erase Kings Two-Goal First Period Lead, But Fall To Kings In OT

Conor Garland (8,9), Denton Mateychuk (10), and Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG) provided the offense for Columbus, while Jet Greaves could only stop 26 of 31 Kings shots, including 6 special teams saves in a 5-4 OT loss to Los Angeles on Monday Afternoon.
Even though the CBJ started the game with a 4-minute power play when Mason Marchment was hit with a high stick off the opening faceoff, the Kings would be up 2-0 after the first 14:48 of the game.
The Blue Jackets, led by newcomer Conor Garland, would score the next three goals to take the lead, but the Kings would battle back to take the lead yet again before Kirill Marcchenko would tie the game with less than two minutes left to send the game to OT.
But just like almost every overtime game for Columbus, lack of possession and a defensive lapse would doom a CBJ team desperate to keep pace in the playoff race.
Adrian Kempe, after relentless pressure by LA, would score to beat the Jackets and send them to Tampa losers of their last two in OT.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are in Tampa to take on the Lightning tonight at 7 PM.
