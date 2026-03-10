Jackets Erase Kings Two-Goal First Period Lead, But Fall To Kings In OT

Conor Garland (9-19-28, 52 GP), who made his Blue Jackets debut on Saturday vs. Utah, notched his first two goals with the club. His two tallies are his first multi-goal effort, and eighth multi-point game of the season. He has posted 8-10-18 in 27 career matchups against the Kings and has five goals in his past four games (5-1-6), including back-to-back multi-goal efforts against the club.

Boone Jenner (9-20-29, 48 GP) collected an assist to tie David Vyborny (204) for the third-most in franchise history (208-204-412, 789 GP).

Denton Mateychuk (10-16-26, 56 GP) scored and assisted on another for his fourth multi-point game of the season. He became the second Blue Jacket defenseman to reach double-digit goals in 2025-26 and reached the mark for the first time in his career. He became the third defenseman 21-years old or younger to notch 10 goals this season, joining NY Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer (20) and Montreal’s Lane Hutson (11).

Kirill Marchenko (23-32-55, 57 GP) scored the tying goal to extend his point streak to five-straight games (3-5-8). He has also notched points in 10 of his past 11 outings (5-9-14). He has posted 6-0-6 in eight career matchups against Los Angeles, including goals in three-straight contests, as well as in all four career home contests (4-0-4).

Sean Monahan (12-19-31, 59 GP) notched an assist on Garland’s goal and has points in four of his past five played (2-2-4). He has tallied 11-12-23 in 37 career meetings against Los Angeles, including 7-9-16 in 20 career home games.