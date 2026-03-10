Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Jackets Erase Kings Two-Goal First Period Lead, But Fall To Kings In OT cover image

Jackets Erase Kings Two-Goal First Period Lead, But Fall To Kings In OT

Jason Newland
6h
Partner
251Members·3,178Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 32-21-10 with 74 points. They're now 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the NHL. They're also currently two points behind Boston for the second wild card, and four behind Montreal for the first wild card.

Conor Garland (8,9), Denton Mateychuk (10), and Kirill Marchenko (23-PPG) provided the offense for Columbus, while Jet Greaves could only stop 26 of 31 Kings shots, including 6 special teams saves in a 5-4 OT loss to Los Angeles on Monday Afternoon. 

Even though the CBJ started the game with a 4-minute power play when Mason Marchment was hit with a high stick off the opening faceoff, the Kings would be up 2-0 after the first 14:48 of the game. 

The Blue Jackets, led by newcomer Conor Garland, would score the next three goals to take the lead, but the Kings would battle back to take the lead yet again before Kirill Marcchenko would tie the game with less than two minutes left to send the game to OT. 

But just like almost every overtime game for Columbus, lack of possession and a defensive lapse would doom a CBJ team desperate to keep pace in the playoff race. 

Adrian Kempe, after relentless pressure by LA, would score to beat the Jackets and send them to Tampa losers of their last two in OT. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has registered points in six consecutive games overall (3-0-3) and as well as in 17 of its last 19 games played (14-2-3, 31 pts.) after registering a point in tonight’s overtime loss.
  • The club has also recorded points nine consecutive games at Nationwide Arena since Jan. 22 (6-0-3).&nbsp; It’s the longest home points streak this season (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 3) and second-longest in franchise history (12 GP, 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013).&nbsp; The Jackets have recorded points in 13 of their 14 home games played in 2026 (9-1-4).
  • Columbus (1-0-1) and Los Angeles (1-1-0) completed the season series with each team winning their respective road games in overtime.
  • The Jackets scored their league-leading 47th&nbsp;goal of the season by a defenseman last night (Mateychuk, 1-1-2).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle&nbsp;(16-34-50, 63 GP) extended his point streak to six-straight games (1-7-8) with his assist on Marchenko’s goal and has notched 6-14-20 in his past 13 contests this season. He has reached 50 points on the season for the third time in his NHL career (60 in 82 GP with Boston in 2023-24 and 56 in 82 GP with Minnesota in 2016-17). He now has 6-11-17 in 33 career games against Los Angeles with 0-7-7 in his last 11 overall games.
  • Conor Garland&nbsp;(9-19-28, 52 GP), who made his Blue Jackets debut on Saturday vs. Utah, notched his first two goals with the club.&nbsp; His two tallies are his first multi-goal effort, and eighth multi-point game of the season. He has posted 8-10-18 in 27 career matchups against the Kings and has five goals in his past four games (5-1-6), including back-to-back multi-goal efforts against the club.
  • Boone Jenner&nbsp;(9-20-29, 48 GP) collected an assist to tie David Vyborny (204) for the third-most in franchise history (208-204-412, 789 GP).
  • Denton Mateychuk&nbsp;(10-16-26, 56 GP) scored and assisted on another for his fourth multi-point game of the season.&nbsp; He became the second Blue Jacket defenseman to reach double-digit goals in 2025-26 and reached the mark for the first time in his career.&nbsp; He became the third defenseman 21-years old or younger to notch 10 goals this season, joining NY Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer (20) and Montreal’s Lane Hutson (11).
  • Kirill Marchenko&nbsp;(23-32-55, 57 GP) scored the tying goal to extend his point streak to five-straight games (3-5-8). He has also notched points in 10 of his past 11 outings (5-9-14).&nbsp; He has posted 6-0-6 in eight career matchups against Los Angeles, including goals in three-straight contests, as well as in all four career home contests (4-0-4).
  • Sean Monahan&nbsp;(12-19-31, 59 GP) notched an assist on Garland’s goal and has points in four of his past five played (2-2-4). He has tallied 11-12-23 in 37 career meetings against Los Angeles, including 7-9-16 in 20 career home games.
  • Ivan Provorov&nbsp;(7-18-25, 63 GP) notched an assist for the third time in his past three games (1-3-4).&nbsp; He has earned 3-7-10 in 18 career meetings against the Kings with points in three-straight games (1-2-3), as well as 2-5-7 in his last 10 matchups.

Final Stats

CBJ APPCBJ APP

Player Stats

  • Conor Garland scored his 8th and 9th goals of the season. Those are his first two goals as a Blue Jacket.
  • Denton Mateychuk scored his 10th goal and 16th assist.
  • Kirill Marchenko scored his 23rd goal of the season and had 6 shots.
  • Zach Werenski collected his 46th assist of the year. He was also a minus-4.
  • Charlie Coyle recorded his 34th assist.
  • Boone Jenner picked up his 20th assist of the season.
  • Sean Monahan got his 19th assist.
  • Ivan Provorov recorded his 18th assist.
  • Isac Lundestrom tallied his 6th assist.

Team Stats

  • The Jackets went 1/4on the power play.
  • The Columbus PK stopped all three Kings man advantages.
  • Columbus won 34.3% of the faceoffs - 23/67
  • The Blue Jackets had 12 hits and 18 blocks.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are in Tampa to take on the Lightning tonight at 7 PM. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJLos Angeles KingsThe Hockey News
Latest News
1