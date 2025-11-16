Jackets Lose To Rangers In Shootout; Extend Points Streak To Four Games

Dmitri Voronkov(7) scored the only goal of the game for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves stopped 31 of 32 New York shots on Saturday night in a shootout loss to the Rangers.

It was a tight-checking, back-and-forth game that could've gone either way, but per the norm, the New York Rangers came out on top on the road.

With just under four minutes left in the second period, and 37 seconds after Voronkov goal, Mathieu Olivier and Sam Carrick decided to brawl. As is normal when guys to decide to fight Olivier, Carrick lost.

With Kirill Marchenko's assist, he now has an 11-game points streak, which is tied for the third longest in CBJ history. Cam Atkinson had a 12-game streak in 18-19, and Ryan Johansen holds the record with a 13-game points streak in 2014-15. Marchenko now has 20 points in 18 games to lead the Jackets.

Dean Evason on why Yegor Chinakhov and Luca Del Bel Belluz found themselves stapled to the bench in the third: "When a player doesn't play a lot, I think they got a couple shifts in the third, it's hard to put them in that position. I understand it's a difficult spot to be in. I've been there, where you sit on the bench and then they ask you go to out there and not make a mistake or have energy." he also told the media after the game that intentionally went down to three lines late in the game to give the team some spark.

Final Stats

Player Stats

Dmitri Voronkov scored his 7th goal of the season on the power play.

Zach Werenski recorded his 9th assist of the season. He also had 5 shots on goal.

Kirill Marchenko tallied his 12th assist of the season.

Dante Fabbro led the team with 6 blocks.

Yegor Chinakhov played a team-low 7:13.

Jet Greaves made 31 saves in 65 minutes.

Team Stats

The Jackets power play went 1/2.

The Columbus PK went 1/2.

Columbus won 52.4% of the faceoffs.

The Blue Jackets blocked 19 shots.

Up Next: They then take on the Montreal Canadiens in Columbus on Monday.

