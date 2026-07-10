Jet Greaves & Cole Sillinger Have Arbitration Hearing Dates Set

As first reported by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Jet Greaves and Cole Sillinger have had their arbitration hearings set.
Being held in Toronto, Jet Greaves will have his hearing on July 23rd, and Cole Sillinger will have his on July 27th.
Columbus will be requesting one year contracts on both players.
There is no guarantee that either player will make it to the hearing, however, as both players could sign extensions by the time their hearings roll around. To date, the CBJ have never went to an arbitration hearing for a player in their history.
This isn't the first time Greaves has filed for arbitration. Back in 2024, Greaves filed, but a deal was struck on July 12th, 2024 on a two year contract.
After the last season that Greaves had plus his performance at the World Championships, Greaves is definitely looking for a raise.
Sillinger is earned $2,250,000 AAV on his recently completed contract, and will be looking for a raise as well.
GM Don Waddell and the CBJ will be looking to get these signed long-term as soon as possible.
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