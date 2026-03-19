Jet Greaves Hits Cruising Altitude With Hot Streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets are red hot, and tonight they'll look to keep it going tonight against the New York Rangers.
You know who else is red hot? CBJ goaltender Jet Greaves will be looking to keep that hot streak up against the Rangers tonight.
On the season, Greaves is 22-12-8, with a GAA of 2.60, and a SV% of .909. He also has a pair of shutouts on the year.
Rick Bowness took over on January 13th, but Greaves' hot streak started the game before against the Utah Mammoth.
Since January 11th, Greaves is 10-0-2 with a GAA of 2.25, a SV% of .918, and has two shutouts. He's given up a total of 27 goals in 12 starts. He also made a relief appearance against Ottawa, allowing one goal on 13 shots.
With the condensed March and April Schedule, Greaves and Merzlikins will continue to split starts to keep both fresh for a possible playoff berth.
Merzlikins, since the Olympic break is 2-1-2 himself, and had won 5 of 6 going into the break. So, the Blue Jackets have a very good tandem right now.
But with Greaves hot streak, does this solidify him as the clear #1? Many will argue yes, but it's possible that if the roles were reversed, we would be asking if Merzlikins was the clear #1.
This is a good problem to have for Don Waddell and his franchise, which once questioned whether either goalie could lead them to the playoffs.
Now, both Greaves and Merzlikins look like they're pushing each other to be the best they can be, and lately, they've been just that.
Next Up: The Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers tonight at 7 PM.
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Simulcast on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY, and WAVE in Louisville, KY.
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