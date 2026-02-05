Jet Greaves Shuts Out Blackhawks To Win 7th Straight

Zach Werenski(20-GWG), Ivan Provorov(6), Danton Heinen(3), and Sean Monahan(10-ENG) powered the Blue Jacket offense, and Jet Greaves made 21 saves, which included 8 on special teams, to shut out the Chicago Blackhawks for his 18th win and second shutout of the season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are scorching hot. Columbus has now won 7 straight games and 11 of 12. Where would they be had they not blown all those third period leads?
The crazy thing about this run for the CBJ is that they've earned 22 of 24 points and still are out of the playoffs. The NHL is crazy this year.
The Blue Jackets goaltending tandem of Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins shut out the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks on back-to-back nights. It's safe to say these two are very confident right now.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Final Stats
Player Stats
Team Stats
Up Next: Columbus heads to the Olympic break and won't play again until February 26th. Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins will head to Italy to represent the U.S. and Latvia that starts next week.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.