Jet Greaves Shuts Out Blackhawks To Win 7th Straight

Zach Werenski scored his team-high 20th goal of the season. He leads all defensemen with 20 goals and 62 points.

Ivan Provorov scored his 6th goal of the season and was a plus-2.

Danton Heinen scored his 3rd goal of the season and had 3 shots.

Sean Monahan scored his 10th goal and was 6 of 8 at the faceoff dot. Monahan scored on an empty net to reach double-digit goals for the third consecutive season. He also improved his career mark against Chicago to 16-12-28 in 30 career matchups, with points in six of his past eight overall (3-6-9)

Charlie Coyle registered his 26th and 27th assists, was a plus-2, and went 50% on his faceoffs. He recorded two assists for his sixth multi-assist and ninth multi-point effort of the season. He has notched points in five of his past six contests (5-7-12). The forward also improving his career mark against Chicago to 8-9-15 in 34 career matchups with 3-3-6 in the 2025-26 series.

Cole Sillinger picked up his 20th assist. He has the primary helper on Werenski’s goal for assists in consecutive games (0-2-2) as well as points in five of his past six contests (1-5-6). He has registered 20 assists in two-straight seasons and is two away from tying his career high (22 in 66 GP in 2024-25). He also extended his points streak against the Blackhawks to six games (2-7-9) and has 1-4-5 in his last four-straight at Nationwide Arena (2-8-10 in 9 career overall GP).

Adam Fantilli recorded his 23rd assist and went 53.9% on his faceoffs. He assisted for the fifth time in his past six contests (1-5-6) and tied his single-season career high in assists (82 GP in 2024-25).