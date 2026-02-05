Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jet Greaves Shuts Out Blackhawks To Win 7th Straight cover image

Jet Greaves Shuts Out Blackhawks To Win 7th Straight

Jason Newland
9h
The Blue Jackets record now stands at 29-20-7 with 65 points. They're currently 4th in the Metro, 9th in the East, and 12th in the league.

Zach Werenski(20-GWG), Ivan Provorov(6), Danton Heinen(3), and Sean Monahan(10-ENG) powered the Blue Jacket offense, and Jet Greaves made 21 saves, which included 8 on special teams, to shut out the Chicago Blackhawks for his 18th win and second shutout of the season. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets are scorching hot. Columbus has now won 7 straight games and 11 of 12. Where would they be had they not blown all those third period leads? 

The crazy thing about this run for the CBJ is that they've earned 22 of 24 points and still are out of the playoffs. The NHL is crazy this year. 

The Blue Jackets goaltending tandem of Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins shut out the New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks on back-to-back nights. It's safe to say these two are very confident right now. 

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won seven-straight games and 11 of its past 12 games overall since Jan. 11 (11-1-0).
  • The club has collected points in eight of its last nine played at Nationwide Arena dating back to Jan. 3 (7-1-1).
  • The club’s seven-game win streak is the longest stretch since its 10-game win streak from Mar. 4-22, 2018.
  • With 10 wins in his first 11 games behind the bench, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness has tied the NHL record for fewest games to 10 wins with a franchise.
  • The Jackets swept their second-straight back-to-back set in the past six days and for the fourth time this season.&nbsp; The club improved to 14-5-3 in the setting, while improving to 7-3-1 in the second half of those games.
  • G Elvis Merzlikins (24 saves at New Jersey on Feb. 3) and G Jet Greaves (21 saves tonight) have pitched shutouts in back-to-back contests.&nbsp; It marks the second time in club history CBJ have had shutouts in consecutive days (Sergei Bobrovsky from Feb. 22-23, 2019).&nbsp; It also marks the third time in team history two different goaltenders have notched shutouts in consecutive contests (Nov. 20-22, 2010 (Garon / Mason) and Dec. 3-6, 2013 (Bobrovsky / McElhinney).
  • The Blue Jackets swept the season series against the Blackhawks for the third-straight campaign after picking up their seventh consecutive win over the club since Dec. 31, 2022.
  • The Jackets have outscored the Blackhawks 35-to-12 (+23) over the past seven matchups of the series.
  • The Jackets scored the first goal of the game for the 33rd&nbsp;time this season as well as in the first 10 minutes for the seventh time in the past nine contests after Werenski’s strike 4:46 into the first period. The club is 23-6-4 when scoring first and 14-4-1 when doing so at Nationwide Arena.
  • Columbus skated in front of its seventh sellout crowd of the season tonight.

Final Stats

cbj appcbj app

Player Stats

  • Zach Werenski scored his team-high 20th goal of the season. He leads all defensemen with 20 goals and 62 points.
  • Ivan Provorov scored his 6th goal of the season and was a plus-2.
  • Danton Heinen scored his 3rd goal of the season and had 3 shots.
  • Sean Monahan scored his 10th goal and was 6 of 8 at the faceoff dot. Monahan scored on an empty net to reach double-digit goals for the third consecutive season. He also improved his career mark against Chicago to 16-12-28 in 30 career matchups, with points in six of his past eight overall (3-6-9)
  • Charlie Coyle registered his 26th and 27th assists, was a plus-2, and went 50% on his faceoffs. He recorded two assists for his sixth multi-assist and ninth multi-point effort of the season. He has notched points in five of his past six contests (5-7-12). The forward also improving his career mark against Chicago to 8-9-15 in 34 career matchups with 3-3-6 in the 2025-26 series.
  • Cole Sillinger picked up his 20th assist. He has the primary helper on Werenski’s goal for assists in consecutive games (0-2-2) as well as points in five of his past six contests (1-5-6). He has registered 20 assists in two-straight seasons and is two away from tying his career high (22 in 66 GP in 2024-25). He also extended his points streak against the Blackhawks to six games (2-7-9) and has 1-4-5 in his last four-straight at Nationwide Arena (2-8-10 in 9 career overall GP).
  • Adam Fantilli recorded his 23rd assist and went 53.9% on his faceoffs. He assisted for the fifth time in his past six contests (1-5-6) and tied his single-season career high in assists (82 GP in 2024-25).
  • Mason Marchment registered his 13th assist. He collected an assist and has now picked up points in nine of his 14 games as a Blue Jacket since making his debut on Dec. 20 at Anaheim (9-4-13, 3 multi-point performances).

Team Stats

  • The Jackets power play went 0/1.
  • The Columbus PK stopped all three Blackhawk man advantages.
  • Columbus only won 61.5% of the faceoffs - 24/39
  • The Blue Jackets had 12 hits and 11 blocks.

Up Next: Columbus heads to the Olympic break and won't play again until February 26th. Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins will head to Italy to represent the U.S. and Latvia that starts next week. 

