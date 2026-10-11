Jimmy Snuggerud Scores Twice, Blues Beat Blue Jackets For First Time In 7 Tries

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 12:30 PM
The Jackets' record now stands at 2-2-0.
Val Nichushkin(1), Kent Johnson(2), and Cole Sillinger(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 26 Blues shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
The Jackets held 2-0 lead in the first period and got hammered for the rest of the game.
This loss halts a 6 game losing streak to the CBJ for the Blues.
First Period - SOG 10-4 CBJ
Both teams played a bit sloppily in the first period, with little offense to speak of. They were awarded a power play, though, at 8:44 into the period when Robert Thomas was called for hooking on Damon Severson. The power play was disjointed and netted no shots on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.
Val Nichushkin scored his 1st goal of the season at the 16:10 mark, assisted by Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan. Gudbranson slung a puck off Binnington's stick that shot to the front of the crease and went in off of Nichushkin.
With 12 seconds left in the period, Kent Johnson scored his second goal of the season, with assists coming from Adam Fantilli and Zach Werenski. Johnson's goal marks his second of the season.
Second Period - SOG 12-3 Blues
The second period started with a bang when Mathieu was challenged by Ross Johnston to a fight. The pair exchanged punches, but Olivier left Johnston's head bleeding.
Damon Severson gave the Blues their first power play when he was called for interfering with Jimmy Snuggerud with 16 minutes left in the period.
The Jackets killed the penalty, but Jake Neighbours would score a few seconds later to cut the score to 2-1 for the Blue Jackets. Neighbours put his stick into the ear of Carson Soucy, but play was allowed to continue.
9:00 into the second, Jimmy Snuggerud scored to tie the game at two. At the 12:32 mark, Jimmy Snuggerud scored his second goal of the game to give the Blues a 3-2 lead.
Third Period - SOG 11-10 Blues
The third period started much better for Columbus, as they seemed to be playing like they did in the first. That being said, Cole Sillinger tried the game at 3 when he scored his 2nd goal of the season at 6:50 into the third period.
At 9:33 into the period, Jonatan Berggren scored his 1st of the season to give the Blues a 4-3 lead.
Pavel Buchnevich scored with the net empty to seal the game for the Blues.
The Jackets fall 5-3.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Val Nichushkin scored his first goal of the season.
- Kent Johnson scored his 2nd goal and had 3 shots.
- Cole Sillinger scored his 2nd goal of the season and won 66.7% of his faceoffs.
- Sean Monahan got his 1st assist.
- Erik Gudbranson picked up his first assist and point of the season.
- Adam Fantilli recorded an assist.
- Zach Werenski tallied his 4th assist of the season, had 4 shots, and won 64.3 of his faceoffs.
- Charlie Coyle got his 4th assist of the season and was a minus-2. He also won 84.6% of his faceoffs.
- Carson Soucy recorded his first point as a CBJ with an assist.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped the only man advantage the Blues had.
- Columbus won 57.6% of the faceoffs - 34/59
- The Blue Jackets had 17 hits and 19 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to take on the Florida Panthers.
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