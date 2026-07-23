July 23rd: An Important Day Throughout Blue Jackets History

On July 23, 2012, the Columbus Blue Jackets sent Rick Nash to the New York Rangers in exchange for Artem Anisimov, Brandon Dubinsky, Tim Erixon, and a 2013 1st-rounder (Kerby Rychel). That trade would wind up being good for both teams, as the Rangers would go on to play for a Stanley Cup, and the Jackets would start a run of playoff appearances in the coming years. Rick Nash would go on to retire in 2019 with the Boston Bruins and then come home to Columbus and join the front office. Nash would get to see his #61 be retired by the Blue Jackets and sent to the rafters of Nationwide Arena in 2022.
In 2021, the CBJ would trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Adam Boqvist and three draft picks. The Jackets would receive the #12 overall pick in the 2021 draft and #44 overall in 2021. They would also get a first-round pick in either 2022 or 2023. GM Jarmo Kekelainen would then trade #44 to Carolina in exchange for defenseman Jake Bean. The first-rounder they got from Chicago would be awarded in 2022, and they would draft young defenseman David Jiricek. The 2022 pick was protected, meaning if the Blackhawks would’ve received a top-2 pick that year, their pick would’ve slid to 2023. With the Jackets getting the 2022 pick, the Blackhawks were able to get Connor Bedard. Can you imagine if the Blackhawks would’ve picked top 2 in 2022, and the CBJ picked two times in the top 3 in 2023?
Also in 2021, the CBJ picked three times in the NHL Draft. With the 5th overall pick, they chose center Kent Johnson. The Michigan center would go on to have a great rookie season in 22-23, playing in 79 games and scoring 40 points. Cole Sillinger was drafted 12th in the 2021 draft. He would make the team out of camp his rookie year and go on to score 16 goals and have 31 points. That year, the CBJ would have one more pick in the first round, and they would take defenseman Corson Ceulemans from the University of Wisconsin. Ceulemans went on to play two seasons for the Badgers before turning pro. He would score 15 goals and have 45 points over two seasons, including leading his team in points as a true freshman.
2026 would be no different, as the club would go down to the final seconds with goalie Jet Greaves, avoiding an arbitration hearing and getting a three-year deal done with the young Canadian.
Also, a day earlier on July 22, 2022, Columbus traded Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Seattle Kraken. After signing Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, the CBJ deemed it a necessary move in order to for those signings to happen. Bjorkstrand was a fan favorite, and someone I had been watching and paying attention to since he was around 15 years old playing in Denmark. Bjorkstrand would score 20 goals and have 45 points last season for Seattle.
There's never a dull moment in Columbus Blue Jackets world, especially on July 23rd.
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