July 23rd: An Important Day Throughout Blue Jackets History

In 2021, the CBJ would trade Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Adam Boqvist and three draft picks. The Jackets would receive the #12 overall pick in the 2021 draft and #44 overall in 2021. They would also get a first-round pick in either 2022 or 2023. GM Jarmo Kekelainen would then trade #44 to Carolina in exchange for defenseman Jake Bean. The first-rounder they got from Chicago would be awarded in 2022, and they would draft young defenseman David Jiricek. The 2022 pick was protected, meaning if the Blackhawks would’ve received a top-2 pick that year, their pick would’ve slid to 2023. With the Jackets getting the 2022 pick, the Blackhawks were able to get Connor Bedard. Can you imagine if the Blackhawks would’ve picked top 2 in 2022, and the CBJ picked two times in the top 3 in 2023?