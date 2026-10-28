Kent Johnson's 3 Point Night Helps Blue Jackets Overcome 3-0 Blown Lead

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 12:30 PM
The Jackets' record now stands at 5-5-0.
Adam Fantilli(4), Kent Johnson(5,6-GWG), and Denton Mateychuk(3) scored the goals for Columbus, and Cam Talbot stopped 28 of 31 Flyers shots, as the Blue Jackets escaped Philadelphia with an Overtime win on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
This game was all Blue Jackets in the first period. The Flyers decided to show up in the second period and controlled the game all the way up until Kent Johnson scored the game winner in OT.
The Flyers outshot the Jackets 31-15, but the real story is how they outshot Columbus 29-8 in the final two periods and in OT. But in the end, it was Johnson's final shot that ended the game for Columbus.
After the game, Cam Talbot would blame himself for the collapse, but most people would agree that the team in front of him got crushed for a period and a half, and that is what led to the game going to OT.
First Period - CBJ Goals - Fantilli, Johnson, Mateychuk
The Jackets jumped on Philadelphia with goals by Fantilli, Johnson, and Mateychuk with goals in less than 3 minutes. The game was very slow up to that point, but that 3-minute span was probably the most exciting span of the season so far for the CBJ.
Second Period - No CBJ Goals
The Flyers' Noah Cates scored to make it 1-0 at the 9:59 mark of the second period. It was at this point that the Flyers decided to absolutely dominate the Blue Jackets for the next 30 minutes or so.
Everything the Flyers did after this point was right, but they couldn't seem to score on Cam Talbot other than Cates' goal. Despite the dominance, the CBJ's defense seemed up to the task. They bent, but didn't break.
Third Period - No CBJ Goals
The third period was more of the same for the Flyers: Complete dominance.
Trevor Zegras scored a goal on Cam Talbot that Talbot wishes he had back, to make it 3-2. And then, with 11 seconds left in the game and the goalie pulled, Jamie Drysdale tied the game at 3. The Blue Jackets' collapse was complete.
Overtime - Johnson
In the overtime period, it seemed to be all Blue Jackets, however. The Blue Jackets had a 2-on-0 breakaway in which they couldn't score, but just under 3 minutes to go in overtime, the Blue Jackets found themselves on another 2-on-0 breakaway.
This time it was Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson. They came streaking down the ice, passing it back and forth until Fantilli would fake a shot. After the fake shot, he passed it to Johnson, who buried the puck by Vladar to send the Jackets to Carolina with a win.
Final Stats
CBJ APP
Player Stats & Notes
- Adam Fantilli scored his 4th goal and picked up his 2nd assist. He also won just 37.5% of his faceoffs.
- Kent Johnson scored two goals, recorded an assist, and was a plus-3.
- Denton Mateychuk scored his 3rd goal of the season.
- Zach Werenski had two assists and played over 28 minutes.
- Val Nichushkin picked up his 5th assist.
- Jake Christiansen got his 1st assist and had 2 hits.
- Matthew Knies recorded his 3rd assist and was a plus-1.
- Mathieu Olivier had an assist and 3 hits.
- Cam Talbot had 28 saves.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 0/1 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped both Flyer power plays.
- Columbus won 56% of the faceoffs - 28/50
- The Blue Jackets had 18 hits and 19 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets continue their road trip in Carolina on Thursday.
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