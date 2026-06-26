Kirill Marchenko Rumor Mill Addressed By Don Waddell On Columbus Radio

"I've gotten calls; I've not made any calls on Marchy. I've gotten calls, and my job as a GM is to listen to offers, and we've had a few that are not even close to what he means to our hockey club. He's an important player to us also, our leading goal scorer the last few years. If we have a chance to make our team better, we have to look at it. But, in his case, I think it's going to be fine. It would be hard for somebody to come up with something better than what he is. You can get a lot of pieces in deals like that, but when you trade the best player in the deal, you never win the deal."