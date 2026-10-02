Knies To Meet You Columbus: Matthew Knies Comes Up Big In Blue Jackets Debut As Columbus Beats Buffalo In Season Opener

With three skaters recording points in their Blue Jackets debut (Andrae, Knies, Nichushkin), it marks only the second time in franchise history (outside of the team’s inaugural game in 2000-01) of three-plus players recording points in their team debut (5-4 OTW at Dallas on Oct. 10, 2008 - Kristian Huselius, Christian Backman, R.J. Umberger and Jakub Voracek).

Emil Andrae (0-1-1, 1 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut and collected an assist on Knies’ second goal of the evening.

Charlie Coyle (0-3-3, 1 GP) notched three assists in the victory. He tied his single-season best in helpers last season after collecting 18-38-56 in 82 contests while also posting 13 multi-point efforts (seven instances of three-plus points). He improved to 10-17-27 in 39 career games against the Sabres, including nine multi-point games, and has picked up 4-7-11 in the last 11 matchups against the club.

Jet Greaves (1-0-0, 1 GP) improved to 5-1-0 in six career games played against the Sabres with a 2.60 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Matthew Knies (2-1-3, 1 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut, scoring two goals and assisting on another to tie Artemi Panarin (0-3-3 on 10/6/2017) for the franchise record in points in a team debut. He is the 27th skater in franchise history to score in his team debut and the first in franchise history to record multiple tallies. The forward posted 19 multi-point efforts during the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and tallied a career-high in assists and points (23-43-66, 79 GP).

Valeri Nichushkin (0-1-1, 1 GP) made his Blue Jackets debut and collected his first point with an assist on Monahan’s power play goal.