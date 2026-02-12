Latvia Makes Decision On Their Opening Game Goalie

Latvia has made its decision on which one of its goalies will start against the United States today.
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzļikins has been tabbed as the starter for Team Latvia against Zach Werenski and the United States team.
Merzļikins last played for Latvia during the IIHF World Championships in 2024, where he went 2-2 with an .826 SV%.
The rest of the Latvian lineup is as follows:
Vilmanis-Girgensons-Tralmaks
RiBukarts-Bļugers-Balcers
Krastenbergs-Ločmelis-Daugaviņš
Ravinskis-Batņa-Dzierkals
Egle
Rubīns-Balinskis
Zīle-Jaks
Mamčics-Šmits
Freibergs
Merzļikins
Šilovs
