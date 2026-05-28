Led By Jet Greaves, Canada Ends USA's Repeat Chances At World Championships

The Columbus Blue Jackets were well represented at this year's IIHF Worlds, and Jet Greaves was the star.
Jet Greaves picked up his 6th win of the tournament by beating Mathieu Olivier and the Americans 4-0, thus ending Team USA's tournament.
Defenseman Denton Mateytchuk picked up his 2nd assist and 4th point of the tournament as well.
Mathieu Olivier finished the games with 5 points in 8 games.
Heavy favorite Canada will now move on and will play on Saturday.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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