Loading The Cannon: A Look At How CBJ Forward Prospects Are Doing

The Columbus Blue Jackets have stocked the prospect cupboard over the past few drafts. Let's take a look at how the forwards are doing.
Peter Quenneville - 31 years Old - Drafted in 2013
Liiga - Kiekko-Espoo - 45 Games - Stats 19-16-35
Liiga - Ilves - 8 Games - 4-1-5
Quenneville has never been signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has spent the majority of his career playing in Germany, Norway, and Finland.
Kirill Dolzhenkov - 21 years old - Drafted in 2022
KHL - CSKA Movska - 38 Games - Stats 6-4-10
KHL - Avangard Omsk - 5 Games - Stats 0 Points
James Fisher - 21 years Old - Drafted in 2022
NCAA - Northeastern University - 31 Games - Stats 2-1-3
William Whitelaw - 21 years Old - Drafted in 2023
NCAA - Western Michigan University - 32 Games - Stats 17-12-29
Oiva Keskinen - 21 Years Old - Drafted in 2023
Liiga - Tappara - 40 Games - Stats 15-14-29
Dobber Prospects Scouting Report - A center with a limited upside that is steadily improving. In 2024-25, Keskinen set a career-high in goals with 15; he added 20 assists for 35 points in 59 games. A late-round pick, he has seen his overall game improve.
Cayden Lindstrom - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2024
NCAA - Michigan State University - 25 Games - Stats 1-7-8
Owen Griffin - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
OHL - Oshawa Generals - 54 Games - Stats 23-28-51
Jérémy Loranger - 18 Years Old - Drafted in 2025
NCAA - University of Nebraska-Omaha - 24 Games - Stats 7-9-16
